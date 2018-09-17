News Releases from Region 06

EPA Awards Ohkay Owingeh $74,162 to Assist in Improving Water Quality

Media contacts: R6Press@epa.gov or 214 665-2200

DALLAS – (September 27, 2018) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded $74,162 to the Ohkay Owingeh of New Mexico to carry out its program to maintain, protect, and improve the water quality of its rivers, lakes, streams, and groundwater.

“Working with our tribal partners is essential in restoring and maintaining the health of the ecosystems where they live,” said Regional Administrator Anne Idsal. “This grant will assist in continuing to monitor the condition of the Ohkay Owingeh’s water and the Rio Grande and the Rio Chama Rivers.”

“Thanks to our partners at the EPA we are able to continue to restore and maintain the health of our rivers at Ohkay Owingeh,”said Ohkay Owingeh 1st Lt Governor Matthew Martinez. “Water is Life to every living thing, most importantly our traditional way of life.”

The environmental benefits of this program include preventing degradation of unimpaired waterbodies and reducing the number of impaired waterbodies on tribal lands. Activities include continuing development of Geographic Information System data to delineate water quality concerns, providing education and outreach regarding resource issues, and monitoring results.

