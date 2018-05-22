News Releases from Region 04

EPA Awards Over $97K to Nature’s Academy Inc. in Bradenton, Florida for Environmental Education

Contact Information: Dawn Harris-Young ( harris-young.dawn@epa.gov) (404) 562-8421 (Direct), (404) 562-8400 (Main)

ATLANTA (May 22, 2018) -- Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Gulf of Mexico Program awarded $97,808 to Nature’s Academy in Bradenton, Fla. to focus on environmental education.

Through this project, 1700 underprivileged and underserved 5th grade students from Manatee and Pinellas Counties will participate in environmental education field trips. The project curriculum will include: water quality testing; watershed trail tours; netting for aquatic species and educational instruction concerning the conservation of coastal and ocean ecosystems.

“The Gulf of Mexico Program is pleased to partner with Nature’s Academy on this environmental education effort,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Trey Glenn. “Grants like these help advance the important work the Agency is doing to help create a cleaner, safer, and healthier environment.”

The Gulf of Mexico Program began in 1988 to protect, restore, and maintain the health and productivity of the Gulf of Mexico ecosystem in economically sustainable ways. It is funded by EPA and is a non-regulatory, inclusive consortium of state and federal agencies, representatives of the business and agricultural community, the fishing industry, scientists, environmentalists, and community leaders from all five Gulf States.

More information about the Gulf of Mexico Program go to: https://www.epa.gov/gulfofmexico