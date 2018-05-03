News Releases from Region 04

EPA Awards Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners $35,274 to Reduce Air Pollution

ATLANTA (May 3, 2018) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded a $35,274 grant to the Pinellas County, Fla. Board of County Commissioners to improve air quality. The grant will be used to reduce air pollution and support compliance with National Ambient Air Quality Standards by continuing the ongoing collection of data for ambient air concentrations of fine particulate matter in Pinellas County.

“A fundamental part of EPA’s ‘back-to-basics agenda’ is strengthening our state and local partnerships. Grants like this are an example of how we can work together with states and municipalities to make significant investments and progress in cleaning up the air,” said Region 4 Administrator Trey Glenn.

For more than forty years, the Clean Air Act has cut pollution as the U.S. economy has grown. It has also lowered levels of six common pollutants – particles, ozone, lead, carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide – as well as numerous toxic pollutants. The progress of the Act reflects efforts by state, local and tribal governments, EPA, private sector companies, environmental groups and other stakeholders.

