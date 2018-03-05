News Releases from Region 06

EPA Awards Pueblo of Jemez Nearly $210,000 for Watershed Protection

Contact Information: Jennah Durant or Joe Hubbard (R6Press@epa.gov) 214 665-2200

DALLAS – (March 5, 2018) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded the Pueblo of Jemez $209,720 to support watershed protection activities. The pueblo will use these funds to assess the condition of 12 miles of the Jemez River system, as well as assess sediment in the Vallecito Creek watershed.

“Healthy watersheds benefit communities by improving water quality, controlling water flow and flooding, and providing habitat for fish and wildlife,” said Regional Administrator Anne Idsal. “EPA is pleased to partner with the Pueblo of Jemez to achieve these benefits on pueblo lands.”

“The Pueblo of Jemez is grateful to be a partner with EPA to protect our traditional waters,” said 2nd Lieutenant Governor Peter Madalena. “Having recently experienced a major wildfire and flooding on our lands, this project will help to protect our traditional waters that not only sustain our people but also all the animals and water creatures.”

Working with partners, the Pueblo of Jemez Natural Resources Department will use the results of these and previous studies to develop a wetlands program plan for pueblo lands and watersheds. The pueblo will also use the information to conduct outreach activities and demonstrate best management practices for pueblo watersheds.

A watershed – the land area that drains to one stream, lake or river – affects the water quality in the water body that it surrounds. Because we all live on the land, we all live in a watershed — thus watershed condition is important to everyone. A healthy watershed has the structure and function in place to support healthy aquatic ecosystems, improved water quality, and natural flood control.

