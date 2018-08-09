News Releases from Region 04

EPA Awards SC DHEC $155,737 to Improve Air Quality

Contact Information: James Pinkney (pinkney.james@epa.gov) (404) 562-9183 (Direct), (404) 562-8400 (Main)

ATLANTA (August 9, 2018) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded a $155,737 grant to the South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control (SC DHEC) to conduct air quality monitoring. The Toxics Characterization - National Air Toxics Trends Site grants will be used to conduct air toxics monitoring to measure volatile organic compounds, semi-volatiles, carbonyls and metals in South Carolina.

“By continuing monitoring efforts under the National Air Toxics Trends Station program, we can make significant investments and progress towards improving Florida’s air quality,” said Region 4 Administrator Trey Glenn. “These grants will be an important continuation of the environmental outcomes under the Clean Air Act.”

This project represents a continuation of a national ongoing effort to characterize air toxics and assess trends in ambient levels by conducting monitoring in urban and rural areas. Data resulting from the project will be submitted into the Air Quality System database and will be used to measure progress in meeting goals for reducing air toxics emissions and related health risks.

Background

EPA’s most recent air trends report highlights that, between 1970 and 2017, the combined emissions of six key pollutants dropped by 73 percent, while the U.S. economy grew more than three times. A closer look at more recent progress shows that between 1990 and 2017, average concentrations of harmful air pollutants decreased significantly across our nation:

Sulfur dioxide (1-hour) ↓ 88 percent

Lead (3-month average) ↓80 percent

Carbon monoxide (8-hour) ↓ 77 percent

Nitrogen dioxide (annual) ↓ 56 percent

Fine Particulate Matter (24-hour) ↓ 40 percent

Coarse Particulate Matter (24-hour) ↓ 34 percent and

Ground-level ozone (8-hour) ↓ 22 percent

EPA continues to work with states, local governments, tribes, and citizens – to further improve air quality across for all Americans.

The report includes interactive graphics that enable citizens, policymakers, and stakeholders to view and download detailed information by pollutant, geographic location, and year. Explore the report and download graphics and data here: https://gispub.epa.gov/air/trendsreport/2018/

To learn more about EPA Air Quality programs, visit: https://www3.epa.gov/airquality/





