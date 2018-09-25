News Releases from Region 05

EPA awards Technical Assistance Grant to community group at the USS Lead Superfund Site, East Chicago, Ind.

Contact Information: Rachel Bassler (bassler.rachel@epa.gov) 312-886-7159

For Immediate Release: No. 18-OPA054

CHICAGO (Sept. 25, 2018) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded a $50,000 technical assistance grant, or TAG, to the East Chicago Calumet Coalition Community Advisory Group Inc. to provide technical assistance at the USS Lead Superfund site in East Chicago, Ind.

“EPA is committed to keeping the East Chicago community informed and involved in the cleanup process at the USS Lead site,” said Regional Administrator Cathy Stepp. “By providing funding to hire a technical adviser, this grant will help the community participate in Superfund cleanup decision-making.”

TAGs are available to non-profit community groups near National Priorities List sites where Superfund cleanup work is underway. These grants provide funding for groups to hire their own qualified technical adviser to interpret and explain technical documents so community members can participate in Superfund decision-making processes and share information. TAG recipients must provide a 20 percent match in funds or in-kind contributions. EPA reimburses TAG recipients for eligible costs.

For more information about TAGs: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/technical-assistance-grant-tag-program.

For more information about the USS Lead Superfund site: https://www.epa.gov/uss-lead-superfund-site.





