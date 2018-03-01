News Releases from Region 04

EPA Awards Tompkinsville, Kentucky $184,000 for Safe Drinking Water Projects

Contact Information: Jason McDonald (mcdonald.jason@epa.gov) 404-562-9203, 404-562-8400

ATLANTA -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded the City of Tompkinsville a water infrastructure grant for $184,000 to assist in improvements to the water treatment plant.

The grant will be used, along with $496,850 in matching funds from the city, to fund the removal of existing sludge from the lagoon, expansion of the lagoon, and the installation of equipment that will allow the lagoon to perform its most critical functions.

“Projects like this continue to demonstrate the Trump Administration and EPA’s commitment and focus on improving water quality throughout the southeast by investing in water infrastructure improvements,” said Regional Administrator Trey Glenn.

“This grant will help the City of Tompkinsville keep in compliance with the Division of Water by installing the holding tanks and will reduce the possibility of sludge being dispersed into the local creek,” said Scotty D. Turner, Mayor, City of Tompkinsville. “This system will expand our capability to be able to accommodate more customers and expand our capability to add any additional industry to our system. I will continue to upgrade our water system to improve our citizens’ quality of life.”

The existing water treatment plant provides drinking water service to approximately 5900 residents in the City of Tompkinsville and the Monroe County Water District. The increasing demands on the water treatment system are reducing the lagoons efficiency and raising the potential for drinking water contamination.

Funding for this grant was made possible by a Special Appropriation Act Project (SAAP). SAAP funding is not part of an established program and EPA does not advocate or nominate drinking water, wastewater, or other water quality infrastructure projects for funding.

Learn more about successful nonpoint source reduction projects at: https://www.epa.gov/grants/special-appropriation-act-projects



About EPA grants: https://www.epa.gov/grants



