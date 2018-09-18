News Releases from Region 03

EPA Backs Maryland Plan to Improve Water Quality

Contact Information: David Sternberg (sternberg.david@epa.gov) 215-814-5548

Nearly $93 Million Awarded to Prevent Sewer Overflows in Baltimore City, County Among Projects

PHILADELPHIA (September 18, 2018) Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it has approved and helped fund a $327.7 million plan by Maryland to implement key water infrastructure projects, including new and upgraded wastewater treatment plants to better serve residents, increase efficiency and reduce pollution to local waters and the Chesapeake Bay.

“This federal-state partnership program allows us to assist a wide variety of communities throughout the state, especially small and disadvantaged communities that otherwise might not have the resources to resolve their water issues,” said EPA Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “All Americans deserve clean and safe water, and the revolving loan program will greatly benefit Maryland communities in need of new or upgraded water infrastructure.”

The Intended Use Plan includes an award of $38.8 million from EPA’s FY 2018 Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF). The plan by the Maryland Department of the Environment is also funded with a $7.8 million state match, repayments from prior CWSRF loans, interest earnings and bond proceeds. Projects to prevent sanitary sewer overflows in Prince George’s, Montgomery and Baltimore counties are among the projects to be funded in the plan.

“Maryland appreciates EPA’s and Congress' support of our clean water investment plan to protect public health and safety and prevent water pollution in Maryland communities and the Chesapeake Bay," said Maryland Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles. "In partnership with EPA, the Maryland Department of the Environment will continue to provide financial assistance to local jurisdictions to help them comply with their pollution reduction requirements under our state’s blueprint to restore the national treasure that is the Chesapeake Bay.”

The projects targeted for funding in the state’s CWSRF plan include:

$56,654,000 to the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission for 13 projects to construct and rehabilitate miles of sewer mains to eliminate sanitary sewer overflows in Prince George and Montgomery Counties.

$11,093,679 to Cecil County to replace the Port Deposit Wastewater Treatment Plant which is in a floodplain and has outlived its useful life.

$5,245,164 to the City of Frederick to upgrade the Gas House Pike Wastewater Treatment Plant which will reduce nutrient pollutants and aid in the restoration of the Chesapeake Bay.

$11,720,360 to the City of Westminster to upgrade the Westminster Wastewater Treatment Plant to improve sludge handling using biosolids as fuel.

$3,043,400 to the City of Crisfield for three projects to construct and rehabilitate sewer collection systems and facilities that are undersized and have exceeded their useful lives.

$1,924,704 to the Cecil County to upgrade the Harbour View Wastewater Treatment Plant

$92,821,094 to Baltimore City and County for eight projects to construct, install and rehabilitate sewer lines, pipes and wet weather tanks to reduce/eliminate sanitary sewer overflows.

The CWSRF program provides low interest loans for the construction of wastewater treatment facilities and other projects vital to protecting and improving water quality in rivers, lakes and streams for drinking water, recreation and natural habitat. The loans help communities keep water and sewer rates more affordable while addressing local water quality problems. For more information, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/cwsrf