EPA to begin public comment period on cleanup plan for East Troy Contaminated Aquifer Superfund site in Troy, Ohio

Public meeting on June 27 at City Hall

06/21/2018
Contact Information: 
Rachel Bassler (bassler.rachel@epa.gov )
312-886-7159

CHICAGO (June 21, 2018) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is taking public comment on the proposed interim cleanup plan for two contaminated source areas associated with the East Troy Contaminated Aquifer Superfund site in Troy, Ohio.

The objective of the interim plan is to clean up two sources of groundwater contamination in the area while the Agency develops long-term cleanup options for the rest of the site. The two sources are: the East Water Street Soil Source Area located along East Water Street, and Residential Plume Source Area located southwest of East Main Street.

EPA’s 30-day comment period begins June 25 and closes July 25. All comments will be considered before EPA makes its cleanup plan final. Comments can be:

  • Submitted orally or in writing at the public meeting on Wednesday, June 27 at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 100 S. Market St. in Troy.
     
  • Mailed to EPA Community Involvement Coordinator Adrian Palomeque at U.S. EPA Region 5 (SI-6J), 77 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, Il 60604-3590.
     
  • Submitted online at: http://www.epa.gov/superfund/east-troy-aquifer.

