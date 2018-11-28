News Releases from Region 05

EPA begins cleanup at Hagen Manufacturing, Shelburn, Ind.

CHICAGO (Nov. 28, 2018) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) began removing hazardous substances from the laboratory at the former Hagen Manufacturing site at 22 E. Mill Street in Shelburn, Ind. EPA anticipates that the cleanup will take several weeks and will be completed in January.

KH Manufacturing Corp. (formerly Ken Hagen Manufacturing Co. Inc.) operated from 1956-2002 as a plastics and molding research-and-design, manufacturing and assembly company.

For more information, please visit: https://response.epa.gov/hagenmfg.

