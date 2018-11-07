News Releases from Region 05

EPA begins cleanup at United Steel and Wire site, Battle Creek, Mich.

Contact Information: Rachel Bassler (bassler.rachel@epa.gov) 312-886-7159

For Immediate Release: No. 18-OPA066

CHICAGO (Nov. 7, 2018) – This week, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) began removing contaminated material from the United Steel and Wire site at 27 Fonda Ave., Battle Creek, Mich. EPA anticipates that the cleanup will take several weeks and will be completed in December.

EPA will remove and dispose of drums and bins that contain hazardous substances, including lead; decontaminate pits, floors, and structures in and around the building to remove hazardous substances; and monitor air quality.

For more information, please visit: https://response.epa.gov/usw.

