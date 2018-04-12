News Releases from Region 05

EPA begins lead and arsenic cleanup at former battery store in Indianapolis

CHICAGO (April 12, 2018) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will begin removing soil contaminated with lead and arsenic from the site of the former Indiana Battery Co. at 1302 Bedford St. in Indianapolis. Lead-acid battery waste was used to fill in low areas at the site of the now-defunct retail store near Eagle Creek and Morris Street.

EPA will excavate wastes and install a clean fill cover to prevent contact with contaminated soil and to prevent its movement to Eagle Creek. The agency expects the cleanup will take about 60 work days. Parts of the nearby Eagle Creek Trail will be temporarily closed during the cleanup.

