An official website of the United States government.

We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.

News Releases

Contact Us

News Releases from Region 05

EPA begins lead and arsenic cleanup at former battery store in Indianapolis

04/12/2018
Contact Information: 
Rachel Bassler (bassler.rachel@epa.gov)
312-886-7159

For Immediate Release: No. 18-OPA008

CHICAGO (April 12, 2018) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will begin removing soil contaminated with lead and arsenic from the site of the former Indiana Battery Co. at 1302 Bedford St. in Indianapolis. Lead-acid battery waste was used to fill in low areas at the site of the now-defunct retail store near Eagle Creek and Morris Street.

EPA will excavate wastes and install a clean fill cover to prevent contact with contaminated soil and to prevent its movement to Eagle Creek. The agency expects the cleanup will take about 60 work days. Parts of the nearby Eagle Creek Trail will be temporarily closed during the cleanup.

For more information, please visit: https://response.epa.gov/Indianabatteryco.  

###

Superfund Task Force. In May 2017 Administrator Scott Pruitt established a task force to restore EPA's Superfund program to its rightful place at the center of the Agency's core mission to protect health and the environment. Click here to learn more.

Contact Us to ask a question, provide feedback, or report a problem.