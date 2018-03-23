News Releases from Region 05

EPA Begins Lead-Contaminated Soil Cleanup at a Detroit, Mich. Residential Park

CHICAGO (March 23, 2018) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has started a lead-contaminated soil cleanup at Collins Park, a residential park located at 11618 Alpena Avenue, Detroit.

The contaminated soil was found when the city of Detroit was installing playground equipment at the park. Workers found blue soil mixed with demolition debris used as fill at the site. Lead contamination was also found in a soil pile left from the playground excavation.

EPA anticipates the cleanup will take about six weeks to complete. Once the contaminated soil is removed, the city of Detroit will backfill with clean soil and finish restoration of the park.

