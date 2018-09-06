News Releases from Region 05

EPA Begins Public Comment Period on Cleanup Plan for Behr Dayton Thermal System VOC Plume Superfund Site in Dayton, Ohio

EPA will hold a public meeting on Sept. 20 to accept oral comments

Contact Information: Rachel Bassler (bassler.rachel@epa.gov) 312-886-7159

For Immediate Release: No. 18-OPA049

CHICAGO (Sept. 6, 2018) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is accepting public comments on an interim proposed cleanup plan to address most of the groundwater contamination and to reduce exposure from soil vapor at the Behr Dayton Thermal System VOC Plume Superfund site in Dayton, Ohio.



U.S. EPA proposes injecting air into the contaminated groundwater to strip harmful chemicals as a vapor. These gases would travel into the air spaces in the soil above the water table where they would be captured by vacuum wells, sent through a treatment system, and then released into the air. U.S. EPA also proposes expanding ongoing monitoring air inside homes and businesses and taking measures to clean up indoor air as needed.

U.S. EPA will accept comments on the proposal until Oct. 5. To submit comments:

Attend the public meeting on Thursday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m., at the Kiser Elementary School Cafeteria, 1401 Leo St., Dayton, and submit an oral statement, or



Visit U.S. EPA’s website at: www.epa.gov/superfund/behr-dayton-thermal, or



Send written comments postmarked no later than Oct. 5 to Heriberto León, U.S. EPA Region 5, Superfund Division (SI-6J), 77 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60604, or email leon.heriberto@epa.gov, or fax 312-697-2754.

