EPA Begins Public Comment Period on Proposed Partial Delisting of Peters Cartridge Superfund Site in Kings Mills, Ohio

Contact Information: Rachel Bassler (bassler.rachel@epa.gov) 312-886-7159

For Immediate Release: No. 18-OPA040

CHICAGO (Aug. 1, 2018) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is accepting public comments on a proposal to delete a portion of the Peters Cartridge Factory Superfund site in Kings Mills from the National Priorities List, a list of the most contaminated sites in the nation.

Peters Cartridge Factory, a former ammunition manufacturer, was added to the NPL in 2012 due to copper, lead and mercury soil contamination at the site. EPA has completed cleanup at the former process area and seeks to remove this portion of the site from the NPL.

EPA will accept written comments on the proposal until Aug. 27, 2018. To view the full proposal, please visit the Federal Register website at: https://www.epa.gov/fedrgstr. To submit comments:

Visit the https://www.regulations.gov website and find Docket ID No. EPA-HQ-SFUND-2003-0010.



Send written comments postmarked no later than Aug. 27, 2018, to Adrian Palomeque, EPA Community Involvement Coordinator, at 77 W. Jackson Blvd. (SI-6J), Chicago, Ill. 60604, or email Palomeque.adrian@epa.gov, or fax 312-692-2488.

To learn more about this site, visit: http://www.epa.gov/superfund/peters-cartridge.

