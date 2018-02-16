News Releases from Region 01

EPA Begins Reviews of 24 New England Site Cleanups during Current Fiscal Year

Contact Information: Emily Bender (bender.emily@epa.gov) 617-918-1037

Boston – EPA plans to conduct comprehensive reviews of site cleanups at 24 National Priorities List Sites (Superfund Sites), including two Federal Facilities, across New England by performing required Five-Year Reviews of sites. The Superfund program, a federal program established by Congress in 1980, investigates and cleans up the most complex, uncontrolled or abandoned hazardous waste sites in the country and endeavors to facilitate activities to return them to productive use.

"Under Administrator Pruitt, EPA has a renewed focus to make progress on Superfund sites across the country," said EPA regional administrator Alexandra Dunn. "We are dedicated to addressing risk at sites, which is why it's important for us to conduct these regular reviews of previously completed cleanups to make sure these remedies remain protective of human health and the environment."

EPA is actively involved in Superfund studies and cleanups at 123 sites across New England. There are many phases of the Superfund cleanup process including considering future use and redevelopment at sites and conducting post cleanup monitoring of sites. EPA must ensure the remedy is protective of public health and the environment and any redevelopment will uphold the protectiveness of the remedy into the future.

The Superfund Sites and Federal Facilities where EPA will begin work on Five- Year Reviews in 2018 are below. Please note, the web links listed below provide detailed information on site status and past assessment and cleanup activity. Once the Five-Year Review is complete, a report of its findings will be posted to this website. The web link also provides contact information for the EPA Project Manager and Community Involvement Coordinator at each site. Community members and local officials are invited to contact EPA with any comments or concerns about a Superfund site.

Five-Year Reviews being initiated in FY18

Superfund Sites:

Barkhamsted- New Hartford Landfill: Barkhamsted, CT (https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0100255)

Beacon Heights Landfill: Beacon Falls, CT (https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0100180)

Laurel Park, Inc: Naugatuck Borough, CT (https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0100232)

Yaworski Waste Lagoon: Canterbury, CT (https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0100125)

Industri-Plex: Woburn, MA (to be completed in Fiscal Year 2019) (https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0100580)

Iron Horse Park: Billerica, MA (https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0100524)

Nyanza Chemical Waste Dump: Ashland, MA (to be completed in Fiscal Year 2019) (https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0100948)

Plymouth Harbor/Cannon Engineering Corporation: Plymouth, MA (https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0100726)

Re-Solve, Inc: Dartmouth, MA (https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0100682)

Sullivan's Ledge: New Bedford, MA (https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0100744)

McKin Co: Gray, ME (https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0101027)

West Site/Hows Corners: Plymouth, ME (https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0101800)

Kearsarge Metallurgical Corp: Conway, NH (https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0101105)

Keefe Environmental Services: Epping, NH (https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0101114)

Mottolo Pig Farm: Raymond, NH (https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0101123)

Ottati & Goss/ Kingston Steel Drum: Kingston, NH (to be completed in Fiscal Year 2019) (https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0101210)

South Municipal Water Supply Well: Peterborough, NH (https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0101146)

Tibbetts Road: Barrington, NH (https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0101208)

Central Landfill: Johnston, RI (https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0101277)

Picillo Farm: Coventry, RI (https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0101284)

Western Sand & Gravel: Burrillville, RI (https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0101233)

Old Springfield Landfill: Springfield, VT (https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0101437)

Federal Facilities:

Otis Air National Guard Base: Falmouth, MA (https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0100960)

Davisville Naval Construction Battalion Center: North Kingstown, RI (https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0101430)