News Releases from Headquarters › Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention (OCSPP)

EPA Broadens Representation on Science Advisory Committee on Chemicals

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON — Today, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) moved to appoint additional members to the Science Advisory Committee on Chemicals (SACC). This will increase the balance of scientific perspectives and add experts with experience in labor, public interest, animal protection, and chemical manufacturing and processing to the committee. The committee is tasked with providing independent advice on science and technical issues to assist EPA in implementing the Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act, which amended the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA).



These additional 11 members will supplement the 18 members appointed in January 2017. After further considering the objectives and scope of activities of the committee, EPA decided it was necessary to add to the SACC membership to be consistent with the statutory requirements. The Agency used public comments it received to decide on additional committee members.



Under TSCA, the SACC is required to include representatives from multiple sectors, including: science, government, labor, public health, public interest, animal protection, and industry. It can also include others the EPA Administrator determines to be advisable, including representatives that have specific expertise in the relationship of chemical exposures to women, children and other potentially exposed or susceptible subpopulations.

EPA is working to diligently implement the Lautenberg Chemical Safety Act, the first major update to an environmental statute in 20 years. The Agency has already met important milestones by finalizing rules to increase transparency in the risk evaluation process, reduce the use of vertebrate animals in chemical testing, and ensure chemicals are reviewed for safety with the highest scientific standards. Broader representation on the SACC will work to advance the Agency’s efforts to get the most modern and safe chemicals to market quickly in order to provide regulatory certainty for manufacturers and confidence for American consumers.



For more information on the Committee: https://www.epa.gov/tsca-peer-review/members-science-advisory-committee-chemicals