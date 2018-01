News Releases from Headquarters › Land and Emergency Management (OLEM)

EPA: Butte Hill Cleanup Agreement Reached

By Susan Dunlap

January 26, 2018



The Environmental Protection Agency announced today it has reached a milestone agreement with all the parties on the Butte Hill Superfund cleanup.

