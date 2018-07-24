An official website of the United States government.

EPA Celebrates National Superfund Accomplishments In New Bedford, Mass.

***MEDIA ADVISORY***

07/24/2018
Contact Information: 
EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON  – On Wednesday, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler will celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Superfund Task Force in New Bedford, which has successfully worked to expedite Superfund site cleanup across the country.

Who: U.S. EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler
           U.S. EPA Regional Administrator Alexandra Dunn
           New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell

What: Open press

Where: Site Dewatering Facility
                Corner of Hervey Tichon Ave and Herman Melville Blvd.
                New Bedford, MA 02740

When: Wednesday, July 25, 2018
               1:30-1:50pm

Credentialed press: please RSVP prior to 1:00 PM on Wednesday, July 25 to press@epa.gov

Superfund Task Force. In May 2017 EPA established a task force to restore the Superfund program to its rightful place at the center of the Agency's core mission to protect health and the environment. epa.gov/superfund/superfund-task-force.

