EPA Celebrates National Superfund Accomplishments In New Bedford, Mass.
***MEDIA ADVISORY***
WASHINGTON – On Wednesday, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler will celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Superfund Task Force in New Bedford, which has successfully worked to expedite Superfund site cleanup across the country.
Who: U.S. EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler
U.S. EPA Regional Administrator Alexandra Dunn
New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell
What: Open press
Where: Site Dewatering Facility
Corner of Hervey Tichon Ave and Herman Melville Blvd.
New Bedford, MA 02740
When: Wednesday, July 25, 2018
1:30-1:50pm
Credentialed press: please RSVP prior to 1:00 PM on Wednesday, July 25 to press@epa.gov