EPA Cites General Iron for Air Pollution in Chicago

CHICAGO (July 27, 2018) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has cited General Iron Industries Inc. for excessive air emissions at the company’s Chicago facility.

General Iron owns and operates a metal shredding and recycling operation at 1909 N. Clifton Ave. Since 2016, EPA has conducted several inspections at the facility to investigate complaints and assess air pollution.

EPA received air emissions data from General Iron in June 2018 in response to the Agency’s requirement to conduct supervised testing at the facility. After analyzing the results, EPA has determined that volatile organic compound emissions from General Iron's shredder exceeded the allowable limits. EPA also found that General Iron failed to install adequate air pollution controls and obtain the correct air pollution permit.

The results of metals emissions test from June 2018 indicate that several metal hazardous air pollutants are present in the exhaust gases at detectable levels. The three highest metals measured were zinc, mercury and lead. These metals emission rates are low compared to EPA’s metals hazardous air pollutant emission limits. EPA, however, is conducting further analysis of the results as it relates to the ambient air in the community.

On July 23, 2018, General Iron provided EPA with the results of particulate matter and metals testing conducted on May 24, 2018. EPA is reviewing the additional air emissions data.

EPA is currently engaged in discussions with the company to address the violations alleged in the Notice and Finding of Violation, and ensure that adequate measures will be enacted to return the facility to compliance and to protect the health of the surrounding community and the environment.

For more information: https://www.epa.gov/il/general-iron

