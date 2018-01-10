News Releases from Region 01

EPA Completes Reviews of 14 New England Site Cleanups during FY' 2017

Contact Information: Emily Bender (bender.emily@epa.gov) 617-918-1037

Boston – EPA has completed comprehensive reviews of site cleanups at 14 National Priorities List Sites (Superfund Sites), including four Federal Facilities, across New England by performing required Five-Year Reviews of each site. The Superfund program, a federal program established by Congress in 1980, investigates and cleans up the most complex, uncontrolled or abandoned hazardous waste sites in the country and endeavors to facilitate activities to return them to productive use.

Throughout the superfund process of designing and constructing a cleanup remedy for a hazardous waste site, EPA's first goal is to make sure the remedy will be protective of public health and the environment. At many sites, EPA continues to ensure protectiveness by requiring reviews of cleanups every five years. It is important for EPA to regularly check on these sites to ensure the remedy is working properly. Five-year review evaluations identify any issues and, if called for, recommend action(s) necessary to address them.

EPA is actively involved in Superfund studies and cleanups at 123 sites across New England. There are many phases of the Superfund cleanup process including considering future use and redevelopment at sites and conducting post cleanup monitoring of sites. EPA must ensure the remedy is protective of public health and the environment and any redevelopment will uphold the protectiveness of the remedy into the future.

The Superfund Sites and Federal Facilities where EPA has completed Five Year Reviews in 2017 are below. Please note, the links provided for Superfund Sites provide summarizing fact sheets of the review, and the links provided for Federal Facilities provides the Five Year Review Report itself.

Completed Five Year Reviews in FY17

Superfund Sites:

Federal Facilities: