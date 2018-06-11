News Releases from Region 07

EPA to Demonstrate Innovative Remedy at Cleburn Street Well Superfund Site in Grand Island, Neb., Tuesday

(Lenexa, Kan., June 11, 2018) – On Tuesday, June 12, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will begin thermal treatment of source contamination at the Cleburn Street Well Superfund Site in Grand Island, Nebraska, and demonstrate how the new remedial technology is being used at the site.

Thermal treatment can clean up to 99 percent of the remaining contamination at the site much more quickly and efficiently than older technologies.

EPA will have personnel on-site and available for interviews.

WHAT: Demonstration of thermal treatment technology at the Cleburn Street Well Superfund Site

WHEN: Noon, Tuesday, June 12, 2018

WHERE: 803 West 4th Street, Grand Island, Nebraska

WHO: Personnel from EPA Region 7 and the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality

