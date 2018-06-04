News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

EPA Earns an “A” Grade on the Government-Wide Small Business Procurement Scorecard

WASHINGTON – For the ninth consecutive year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has received an “A” grade on the Small Business Administration (SBA) Small Business Procurement Scorecard. EPA received a score of 108.59% Exit , well outpacing their Fiscal Year (FY) 2017 goals in the categories of overall Small Business, Women Owned Small Business, Small Disadvantaged Business, and Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business for both the Prime Contracting Achievement and Subcontracting Achievement categories. EPA also scored higher than the government-wide average of 102.84% Exitfor FY 2017.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy, and that’s why EPA sets such high goals to work with small businesses and why we strive continuously to achieve those goals,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “I congratulate the staff in the Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization, and I look forward to EPA scoring another ‘A’ grade for our work with small businesses in FY 2018.”

“For the ninth year in a row, EPA has achieved an ‘A’ on the Small Business Procurement Scorecard,” said SBA Associate Administrator for Government Contracting and Business Development Robb Wong. “Congratulations to EPA for its dedication and commitment which is a win for the Agency and for small business.”

SBA has been using the scorecard to grade federal agencies since 2007. EPA’s long history of high marks on its scorecard is a testament to the Agency’s dedication to maximizing small business contracting opportunities. To enhance this effort, EPA’s Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization collaborated across all program offices, the Agency’s senior leadership, and small business stakeholders to achieve this recognition.

The Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization also advocates and advances business, regulatory, and environmental compliance concerns of small and socio-economically disadvantaged businesses. Small businesses interested in working with the EPA should contact us at (202) 566-2075 or send an e-mail to: jones.denean@epa.gov.