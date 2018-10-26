News Releases from Headquarters › Enforcement and Compliance Assurance (OECA)

EPA Enforcement Bulletin Highlights 2018 Lead Cases

WASHINGTON - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released the Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Lead Bulletin, providing highlights of fiscal year 2018 lead-focused enforcement actions.

EPA and its partners use multiple statutory and regulatory authorities to prevent or reduce exposure to lead in environmental media. EPA leads and supports a variety of compliance assurance activities conducted by EPA Regions, and by states, tribes, and territories implementing EPA-authorized programs. Also, EPA collaborates with states, tribes, other federal agencies, communities, governmental and non-governmental stakeholders, and industry to address lead contamination.



EPA’s Enforcement and Compliance Lead Bulletin for fiscal year 2018 provides an overview and selected highlights of enforcement and compliance activities conducted by EPA and its partners to address actual and potential exposures to lead that put children and others at risk. The goal of EPA's compliance assurance activities is to protect public health, deter would-be violators, and level the playing field for companies that follow the law.

