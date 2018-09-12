News Releases from Region 02

EPA Extends Public Comment Period on Cleanup Plan for Cabo Rojo Groundwater Contamination Superfund Site in Puerto Rico

Contact Information: Elias Rodriguez (rodriguez.elias@epa.gov) 212-637-3664

(New York, N.Y.) On August 2, 2018, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed a cleanup plan for the Cabo Rojo Groundwater Contamination Superfund Site in the municipality of Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico. The Agency is proposing a combination of methods to address the groundwater contamination within distinct areas of the site, including a system that removes harmful chemicals from soil by extracting them in vapor form with a vacuum and then filtering the vapors through carbon filters to remove contaminants. EPA has extended the public comment period on the cleanup proposal to October 5, 2018 in response to a request from the public for additional time.

To review EPA’s proposed plan, please visit: www.epa.gov/superfund/cabo-rojo-groundwater.

Written comments may be submitted by October 5, 2018 to: Daniel Rodríguez, Remedial Project Manager, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, City View Plaza II – Suite 7000 #48 PR-165 Km. 1.2, Guaynabo, PR 000968-8069 or e-mailed to rodriguez.daniel@epa.gov.

Background:

Sampling at the Cabo Rojo site found that chemical contamination had impacted wells once used to supply drinking water to the local communities. Groundwater at the site is contaminated with volatile organic compounds. Working in coordination with the government of Puerto Rico and the local water utility, the contaminated wells have been taken off-line and secured. While this community isn’t using the wells that are contaminated on this site for their drinking water, it is important that EPA address the contamination and prevent it from spreading to other wells. The Agency is proposing a combination of methods to address the groundwater contamination within distinct areas of the site, including a system that removes harmful chemicals from soil by extracting them in vapor form with a vacuum and then filtering the vapors through carbon filters to remove contaminants. The EPA held a public meeting on August 9 to discuss and take input on the proposed cleanup and other cleanup options that were considered.

18-069