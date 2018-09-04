News Releases from Region 05

EPA Extends Public Comment Period on Draft Clean Air Act Permit for Veolia’s Hazardous Waste Incinerator in Sauget, Illinois

Contact Information: Joshua Singer (singer.joshua@epa.gov) 312-353-5069

CHICAGO (September 4, 2018) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has extended the public comment for the draft revised Clean Air Act Title V permit for Veolia’s hazardous waste incinerator in Sauget, Ill. The draft operating permit revises the permit that EPA issued in January 2017.

The public can comment on the draft permit until November 5, 2018, extended 60 days from September 5. EPA extended the comment period in response to requests from the public. EPA held a public hearing to accept comments regarding the draft operating permit on August 21 in East St. Louis.

Veolia, which is located at 7 Mobile Avenue in Sauget, owns and operates a hazardous waste incinerator that accepts offsite waste, and treats, stores, and disposes the waste through incineration. EPA issued the original permit for Veolia in January 2017. On July 13, 2018, EPA proposed to revise the January 2017 permit consistent with an agreement it reached with Veolia in March 2018. The draft permit requires Veolia to install and operate activated carbon injection systems (ACI systems) on two incinerators that currently do not have controls for vapor phase mercury (i.e., Units #2 and #3) and makes other revisions to the permit consistent with that agreement.

EPA has made copies of the draft permit available online at www.regulations.gov: Docket ID No. EPA-R05-OAR-2014-0280, and at the EPA Region 5 Air and Radiation Division Office at 77 West Jackson Boulevard, 18th floor, Chicago, Illinois, 60604. Copies of the draft permit will also be available at the following public libraries:

(1) Central Library, 1301 Olive St., St. Louis, MO 63101;

(2) East St. Louis Library, 5300 State St., East St. Louis, IL 62203; and

(3) Cahokia Public Library, 140 Cahokia Park Drive, East St. Louis, IL 62206.

Written comments may be submitted to EPA using one of the following methods: www.regulations.gov: Docket ID No. EPA-R05-OAR-2014-0280; e-mail: ogulei.david@epa.gov; fax: (312) 692-2551; or mail: Edward Nam, Director, Air and Radiation Division (A-18J), at the above EPA address.

For more information, including further details about how to provide comments or view records:

https://www.epa.gov/caa-permitting/2018-revised-title-v-permit

https://www.epa.gov/caa-permitting/veolia-sauget-air-permitting