EPA Finalizes RFS Volumes for 2019 and Biomass Based Diesel Volumes for 2020

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov )

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalized a rule that establishes the required renewable fuel volumes under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program for 2019, and biomass-based diesel for 2020.

“Issuing the annual renewable volume obligations rule on time is extremely important to all stakeholders impacted by the Renewable Fuel Standard program,” said EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Unlike the previous administration, the Trump Administration has consistently met the deadline on time and fulfilled our commitment to provide stability to the program and greater certainty to farming and refining communities across the country.”

The key elements of today’s action are as follows:

“Conventional” renewable fuel volumes, primarily met by corn ethanol, will be maintained at the implied 15-billion gallon target set by Congress for 2019.

Advanced biofuel volumes for 2019 will increase by 630 million gallons over the 2018 standard.

Cellulosic biofuel volumes for 2019 will increase by almost 130 million gallons over the 2018 standard.

Biomass-based diesel volumes for 2020 will increase by 330 million gallons over the standard for 2019.

Background

The Clean Air Act requires EPA to set annual RFS volumes of biofuels that must be used for transportation fuel for four categories of biofuels: total, advanced, cellulosic, and biomass-based diesel. EPA is using the tools provided by Congress to adjust the standards below the statutory targets based on current market realities. EPA implements the RFS program in consultation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Energy.



For more information on today’s announcement, go to: www.epa.gov/renewable-fuel-standard-program/final-renewable-fuel-standards-2019-and-biomass-based-diesel-volume