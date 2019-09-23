News Releases from Region 01

EPA Funding for Local Groups Will Help Coastal Conservation and Restoration in Rhode Island

Contact Information: David Deegan (deegan.dave@epa.gov) (617) 918-1017

Providence — Funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency being awarded to seven Rhode Island organizations will help promote cleaner water and healthier coastal ecosystems. The awards, totaling $1.1 million for the Rhode Island groups, were announced by Restore America's Estuaries (RAE), who partners with EPA to administer the program to advance the health of coastal ecosystems in southeastern New England.

The funding is provided under EPA New England's 2019 Southeast New England Program (SNEP) Watershed Grants. The grant program builds and supports partnerships that tackle the region's most pressing environmental issues, such as nutrient pollution and coastal habitat loss. For 2019, RAE selected seven grant recipients in Rhode Island through a rigorous competitive process. The awardees include municipalities, non-profit organizations, and academic institutions.

In Rhode Island, the 2019 SNEP Watershed Grants are providing $1.1 million to seven local partnerships led by the following organizations:

Audubon Society of RI to create a regional center for stormwater innovation at Roger Williams Park in Providence ($177,534);

City of Cranston to restore clean water at Spectacle Pond, with benefits to Roger Williams Park and the Pawtuxet River system ($187,500);

Groundwork Rhode Island to install stormwater improvements in Providence and provide job training for urban youth ($198,891);

City of Newport to implement an innovative approach to reducing urban stormwater by providing incentives to private property owners ($108,750);

Northern RI Conservation District to establish a manure management program for small farmers in the Scituate Reservoir watershed, reducing pollution to Providence's drinking water supply ($113,976);

Town of Warren to install innovative stormwater practices on waterfront streets to reduce pollution to Narragansett Bay ($25,000); and

Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council to install stormwater practices along the Woonasquatucket River Greenway, reducing pollution to the Providence River and Narragansett Bay ($245,000).

"The bays, estuaries, and landscapes of Southeast coastal New England are the heart of our communities. Funding these projects and working with our partners to develop opportunities for collaboration and smart innovation continues to be a priority for EPA," said EPA New England Regional Administrator Dennis Deziel. "Today's funding will help protect clean water and build healthy watersheds, and is vital to the ecological health and economic vitality of our coastal communities."

