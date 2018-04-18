News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO) › Office of Policy (OP)

EPA FY17 Environmental Justice Progress Report Shows Tangible Results for Vulnerable Communities

WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released its Environmental Justice FY2017 Progress Report highlighting continued accomplishments to creating cleaner, safer, and healthier environments for minority, low-income, tribal, and indigenous communities. In FY2017, EPA delivered tangible results for the nation’s most vulnerable populations.



“EPA is committed to helping the most vulnerable communities create cleaner, safer, and healthier places to live, work, and raise families,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.



The report details measures EPA developed for addressing national environmental justice (EJ) challenges. It also includes national results for enforcement actions and the environmental benefits of such actions in areas with potential EJ concerns.



The report shows that during FY 2014-2016, a significantly higher percentage of low-income people – approximately 92 percent – live in areas meeting the PM 2.5 National Ambient Air Quality Standards , up from the 43 percent during the baseline period of 2006-2008. In addition, EPA reduced, treated or eliminated a significant amount of pollutants from areas with EJ concerns, about 35 percent of the 217 million pounds of pollutants in FY2017.



The report describes collaborations with federal, state, tribal, and local government entities to address the needs of vulnerable communities. It highlights practices to more effectively address disproportionate environmental impacts, health disparities, and economic distress in communities with EJ concerns. The report also highlights the various ways EPA supports and empowers vulnerable communities through grants, trainings, technical support, and the National Environmental Justice Advisory Council.

To read a full copy of EPA's Environmental Justice FY2017 Progress Report, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/environmentaljustice/annual-environmental-justice-progress-reports



For more information on the EPA’s Environmental Justice Program, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/environmentaljustice

