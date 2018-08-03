News Releases from Headquarters › Water (OW)

EPA Gears Up for PFAS Community Engagement Event in Colorado Springs Next Week

WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released the full agenda for the two-day per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) community engagement in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the Hotel Eleganté Conference & Event Center. Following the historic National Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C. in May and Community Engagement events in New Hampshire and Pennsylvania, this event allows EPA to hear directly from Colorado communities, Mountain West states, and local and tribal partners about their experiences with PFAS.

“It is critical that EPA hear from Colorado communities about their experiences with PFAS,” said EPA Regional Administrator Doug Benevento. “The development of a National PFAS management plan would not be complete without that input – we are here to listen.”

“This listening session and workshop provide an important opportunity for the EPA to hear from the community about their experiences with water contaminated by PFAS,” said Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO). “I am hopeful this community engagement will help inform the Agency's administrative actions concerning contaminant levels and clean-up standards, and I appreciate the EPA choosing the communities around Peterson Air Force Base as ones they want to hear from.”

“Ensuring that our communities have safe drinking water is one of my top priorities. I am pleased the EPA is listening to and working with our local communities who may be affected by PFOS/PFOA exposure. I will continue to help facilitate coordination like this between local and federal authorities,” said Rep. Doug Lamborn (CO-05).