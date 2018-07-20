EPA Gears Up for PFAS Community Engagement Event in Horsham Pennsylvania Next Week

Additional details will be posted on the PFAS Community Engagement Website.

Both sessions are open to the public and the press. If you are interested in attending the event, please register here: https://www.epa.gov/pfas/forms/pfas-community-engagement-horsham-pa. Those interested in speaking should select the option to speak while registering. NOTE: Online registration will close on Friday, July 20, 2018 at 10:00 AM. Those unable to register online will be able to register or sign up to speak in person at the event. Registration is not required to attend or speak.

Please check back at the PFAS Community Engagement website for further information leading up to the event. Citizens are also encouraged to submit written statements to the public docket at https://www.regulations.gov/ enter docket number: OW-2018-0270.

Background

PFAS is a group of man-made chemicals that have been widely used in everyday products since the 1940s. But PFAS compounds also can enter the environment, raising concerns about the potential environmental and health risks.

Addressing PFAS is a national priority. At the National Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C. in May, EPA announced a four-step action plan:

EPA will initiate steps to evaluate the need for a maximum contaminant level (MCL) for PFOA and PFOS. We will convene our federal partners and examine everything we know about PFOA and PFOS in drinking water. EPA is beginning the necessary steps to propose designating PFOA and PFOS as “hazardous substances” through one of the available statutory mechanisms, including potentially CERCLA Section 102. EPA is currently developing groundwater cleanup recommendations for PFOA and PFOS at contaminated sites and will complete this task by fall of this year. EPA is taking action in close collaboration with our federal and state partners to develop toxicity values for GenX and PFBS by this summer.

EPA conducted a similar engagement with communities impacted by PFAS in New Hampshire last month, and will be headed to Colorado and North Carolina in the coming weeks. These community engagement events are critical to understand ways the Agency can best support the work that’s being done at the state, local, and tribal levels. Using information from the National Leadership Summit, community engagements, and public input provided by the docket, EPA plans to develop a PFAS Management Plan for release later this year.

To learn more about PFAS, please visit: www.epa.gov/pfas