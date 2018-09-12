News Releases from Region 10

EPA grants $1.6 million to Northwest and Alaska tribal groups to reduce harmful diesel emissions

Contact Information: Mark MacIntyre (macintyre.mark@epa.gov) 206-553-7302

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded $1.6 million to three Northwest and Alaska tribal entities to reduce harmful diesel air emissions by replacing older diesel engines and generators. In Washington, the Lummi and Tulalip Tribes will receive funds, and in Alaska, the Tanana Chiefs Conference will receive funds.

"Clean diesel technologies not only improve air quality in Indian Country, but advance innovation and support jobs,” said Chris Hladick, EPA’s Regional Administrator for the Pacific Northwest and Alaska. "These projects will significantly reduce harmful emissions and protect public health in tribal communities.”

Project information and local contacts:

Tanana Chiefs Conference – EPA award of $497,354, with total project cost of $748,812 - Replacement of seven stationary diesel generators in two Alaskan Villages; three generators in Beaver Village and four generators in Stevens Village. Contact: Dave Messier, Project Manager 907-452-8251 x- 3479

Lummi Tribe – EPA award of $781,909, with total project cost of $1,064,030 - Marine Engine Replacement Project – Marine Engine Replacement Project on 11 diesel engines, on 11 marine fishing vessels used for salmon, halibut, crab, and shrimp fishing throughout the year. Contact: Sean Lawrence, Project Manager - 360-312-2158

Tulalip Tribe – EPA award of $392,100, with total project cost of $537,945 - Marine Engine Replacement Project of eight diesel engines on eight marine fishing vessels used for gillnet and shellfish fisheries throughout the year. Contact: Jason Gobin, Project Manager 360-716-4596.

EPA's Diesel Emissions Reduction Act helps reduce harmful emissions by funding engine replacements and promoting idle reduction and retrofit technologies to clean up a variety of older diesel engines. DERA projects reduce emissions and lower exposure risk to diesel combustion byproducts such as unburned hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter.

DERA grants are administered by EPA's West Coast Collaborative, a clean air public-private partnership comprised of EPA’s Pacific Northwest and Pacific Southwest Regions. Nationwide since 2008, the DERA program has awarded funds to over 690, including 26 tribal projects. Many of these projects fund cleaner diesel engines that operate in economically disadvantaged communities where residents suffer from higher-than-average instances of asthma, heart and lung disease.

# # #

For more about EPA’s Tribal DERA program: https://www.epa.gov/cleandiesel/clean-diesel-tribal-grants