EPA Highlights Clean Drinking Water and Indoor Air at the Atlanta Science Festival

Contact Information: Dawn Harris-Young (region4press@epa.gov) (404) 562-8421 (Direct), (404) 562-8400 (Main)

ATLANTA (Mar. 26, 2019) – Calling all future scientists, technologists, and engineers! At this year’s Atlanta Science Festival, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) showcased exhibits that allowed visitors to learn about the importance of access to clean water and a healthy indoor environment. The exhibits were available during one of Atlanta’s biggest interactive science events, the annual Exploration Expo, held on Mar. 23.

"EPA welcomed the opportunity to participate in the Atlanta Science Festival," said EPA Acting Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker. "The Expo was a great opportunity to showcase the great work of the agency and other pathways to STEM careers for the next generation."

The EPA firmly believes that the sound science and systems that support our drinking water can, and should, continue to evolve and serve as a model for other countries. This year’s exhibit illustrated the importance of sustaining clean water for future generations and raising awareness about the responsibility of communities and individuals to help achieve a healthy environment. Because water moves in a continuous cycle between the air, ground, plants and animals, the demonstration featured how and why water must be cleaned before we drink it. In addition, the exhibit included a water conservation activity to raise awareness about smart water usage in the home.

An additional exhibit showcased how indoor air quality can be affected by exposure to common household pollutants such as mold and dust. These exposures could lead to increased allergic reactions, and cause runny nose, skin rash, and in some cases increased asthma episodes. Many of these reactions are potentially more prevalent in sensitive populations and the EPA provided information and tools on how to address poor indoor air quality triggers.

The Atlanta Science Festival is a celebration of local science and technology hosted in the metro-Atlanta area annually in March. Partnering with several businesses, academic institutions, and non-profit organizations, the Atlanta Science Festival brings the curiosity and marvel of science to a diverse audience of all ages.

Learn more about water conservation at www.epa.gov/watersense.

Learn more about indoor air quality at https://www.epa.gov/indoor-air-quality-iaq.

To learn more about the Atlanta Science Festival, visit AtlantaScienceFestival.org and ScienceATL.org.