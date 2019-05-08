News Releases from Headquarters › Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention (OCSPP)

EPA to Hold First Meeting of the Science Advisory Committee on Chemicals

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it will hold the first meeting of the Science Advisory Committee on Chemicals (SACC) under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), as amended by the Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act (Lautenberg Act), for Pigment Violet 29 (PV29), the first chemical of the initial 10 chemicals undergoing review.



“This will be an important opportunity for the science experts on this new committee to provide their scientific and technical advice to EPA,” said EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Assistant Administrator Alexandra Dapolito Dunn. “This peer review ensures scientific rigor and enhances transparency of the risk evaluation process.”



The purpose of the June 18-21, 2019, SACC meeting is for EPA to get the independent review of the science underlying the PV29 risk assessment, including the hazard assessment, assessment of dose-response, exposure assessment, and risk characterization. Additionally, this meeting will include an orientation on TSCA and how EPA is evaluating chemicals in commerce as prescribed in the Lautenberg Act. EPA will use the scientific advice, information and recommendations from the SACC, as well as public comments, to inform the final risk evaluation.



The public has an opportunity to provide comments before and during the meeting. In March 2019, EPA re-opened the public comment period on the draft risk evaluation. The public has from April 17, 2019 until May 17, 2019 to provide comments in docket EPA-HQ-OPPT-2018-0604 on www.regulations.gov.



This peer review meeting was rescheduled from an earlier meeting that was previously canceled due to the lapse in appropriations.



Learn more about the SACC members: https://www.epa.gov/tsca-peer-review/members-science-advisory-committee-chemicals.



Learn more about the June SACC meeting and peer review of PV29: https://www.epa.gov/tsca-peer-review/peer-review-draft-risk-evaluation-pigment-violet-29.