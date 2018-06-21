News Releases from Region 05
EPA to Hold Open House at the PMC Groundwater Superfund Site on June 27 in Petoskey, Mich.
CHICAGO (June 21, 2018) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold an open house next week to update local residents on its ongoing investigation into vapor intrusion from the PMC Groundwater Superfund site in Petoskey, Mich.
EPA is conducting additional sampling and testing around the former PMC site to determine options for cleaning up the contaminated soil and groundwater which cause vapor intrusion. Vapor intrusion refers to the problem of underground gases seeping into buildings and causing hazardous indoor air pollution. In 1983, EPA added the site to the Superfund National Priorities List, which identifies the most contaminated sites in the nation.
When: June 27, 2018
Where: City Council Chambers, second floor
Petoskey City Hall
101 E. Lake St., Petoskey
Time: 2-4 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m.
For more information, please visit: http://www.epa.gov/superfund/pmc-groundwater.
