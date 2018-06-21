News Releases from Region 05

EPA to Hold Open House at the PMC Groundwater Superfund Site on June 27 in Petoskey, Mich.

Contact Information: Rachel Bassler (bassler.rachel@epa.gov ) 312-886-7159

CHICAGO (June 21, 2018) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold an open house next week to update local residents on its ongoing investigation into vapor intrusion from the PMC Groundwater Superfund site in Petoskey, Mich.

EPA is conducting additional sampling and testing around the former PMC site to determine options for cleaning up the contaminated soil and groundwater which cause vapor intrusion. Vapor intrusion refers to the problem of underground gases seeping into buildings and causing hazardous indoor air pollution. In 1983, EPA added the site to the Superfund National Priorities List, which identifies the most contaminated sites in the nation.

When: June 27, 2018

Where: City Council Chambers, second floor

Petoskey City Hall

101 E. Lake St., Petoskey

Time: 2-4 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m.

For more information, please visit: http://www.epa.gov/superfund/pmc-groundwater.

###