An official website of the United States government.

We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.

News Releases

Contact Us

News Releases from Region 05

EPA to Hold Open House at the PMC Groundwater Superfund Site on June 27 in Petoskey, Mich.

06/21/2018
Contact Information: 
Rachel Bassler (bassler.rachel@epa.gov )
312-886-7159

CHICAGO (June 21, 2018) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold an open house next week to update local residents on its ongoing investigation into vapor intrusion from the PMC Groundwater Superfund site in Petoskey, Mich.

EPA is conducting additional sampling and testing around the former PMC site to determine options for cleaning up the contaminated soil and groundwater which cause vapor intrusion. Vapor intrusion refers to the problem of underground gases seeping into buildings and causing hazardous indoor air pollution. In 1983, EPA added the site to the Superfund National Priorities List, which identifies the most contaminated sites in the nation.

When:             June 27, 2018

Where:           City Council Chambers, second floor
                          Petoskey City Hall
                          101 E. Lake St., Petoskey

Time:              2-4 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m.

For more information, please visit: http://www.epa.gov/superfund/pmc-groundwater.

###

Superfund Task Force. In May 2017 Administrator Scott Pruitt established a task force to restore EPA's Superfund program to its rightful place at the center of the Agency's core mission to protect health and the environment. Click here to learn more.

Contact Us to ask a question, provide feedback, or report a problem.