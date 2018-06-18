News Releases from Region 04

EPA to Hold Public Availability Session and Public Meeting for the Cascades Park Gasification and Landfill Superfund Alternative Site in Tallahassee, Fla. on June 21

Contact Information: Dawn Harris-Young (harris-young.dawn@epa.gov) (404) 562-8421 (Direct), (404) 562-8400 (Main)

ATLANTA (June 18, 2018) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold a public availability session and public meeting for the Cascades Park Gasification and Landfill Superfund Alternative Site on Thursday, June 21, 2018. Residents may participate in either or both events intended to provide more information about EPA’s proposal that no further action is required at the site under Superfund.

What: Public Availability Session and Public Meeting for the Cascades Park Gasification and Landfill Superfund Alternative Site

When: Thursday, June 21, 2018

Where: Tallahassee Community College

Center for Innovation - Plaza Conference and Events Room

300 West Pensacola Street

Tallahassee, Florida

Public Availability Session – 4:30 to 6:00 p.m.

The Public Availability Session will provide residents an opportunity to talk one-on-one with representatives from EPA about the Superfund site and related matters.

Public Meeting – 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

EPA will conduct a formal presentation and answer any questions regarding the environmental plans for the Superfund site.

Site Background

The Cascade Park Gasification Plant and Landfill Superfund Alternative Site is located in downtown Tallahassee south of Bloxham Street and east of South Monroe Street. The site includes a former manufactured gas plant, athletic field and landfill. The city of Tallahassee conducted a cleanup at the site in 2006. The construction of Cascade Park required additional cleanup actions from 2010 to 2014 to remove an additional 12,500 tons of contaminated soil and construction a larger impermeable clay pond liner. The cleanup actions have eliminated exposure to soil contamination and removed the source of the contamination from the aquifer. No further actions are required at the site under the EPA Superfund program.

Under Administrator Pruitt’s leadership, the Superfund program has reemerged as a top priority to advance the Agency’s core mission of protecting human health and the environment.

For more information, visit the EPA website: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/cascade-park-gasification-plant