News Releases from Region 04

EPA to hold Public Meeting to Discuss NPL Process for the Burlington Industries Cheraw Site in Cheraw, SC

Contact Information: James Pinkney, (pinkney.james@epa.gov) (404) 562-9183 (Direct), (404) 562-8400 (Main)

ATLANTA (February 19, 2018) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold a public meeting at the Long Middle School on Tuesday, February 20,2018 from 6pm until 8pm to discuss activities at the Burlington Industries Cheraw Site located in Cheraw, SC.

Personnel from EPA and SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will be present at the public meeting to provide the community with an overview of the EPA Superfund cleanup program, answer questions about Burlington Industries Cheraw site, and the NPL process.

WHO: EPA and SCDHEC

WHAT: Public Meeting

WHEN: February 20, 2018 at 6pm EST

WHERE: Long Middle School, 1010 West Greene St. in Cheraw, SC 29520

The Burlington Industries Cheraw Site consists of the former Burlington Industries, Inc. facility property as well as 3.2 miles of surface water drainage from the facility to the Pee Dee River and the adjacent parcels along the pathway. Part of the former Burlington Industries, Inc. facility is currently owned by Highland Industries, Inc. (a division of Takata Corp.). Adjacent properties to the surface water drainage corridor include private residences and public lands. These include 37 occupied private residences and Huckleberry Park (a 2.7-acre public park with playground equipment for children).

For more information about the Burlington Industries Cheraw Site visit: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/burlington-cheraw

For more information regarding community involvement activities, contact EPA Community Involvement Coordinator Stephanie Y. Brown (877) 718-3752 Brown.StephanieY@epa.gov

Under Administrator Pruitt’s leadership, the Superfund program has reemerged as a top priority to advance the Agency’s core mission of protecting human health and the environment.



Connect with EPA Region 4 on Facebook: www.facebook.com/eparegion4

And on Twitter: @EPASoutheast