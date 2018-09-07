News Releases from Region 04

EPA to Hold Public Meeting for the Fairfax Street Wood Treaters Site in Jacksonville, Fla. on Sept. 11

ATLANTA (Sept. 7, 2018) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold a public meeting for the Fairfax Street Wood Treaters (FSWT) site in Jacksonville, Fla. on Tuesday, September 11, 2018. The public meeting will focus on the recently completed cleanup at Susie Tolbert Elementary School and plans to clean up the 12-acre FSWT site and contaminated residential properties nearby beginning in 2019.

What: Public Meeting for the Fairfax Street Wood Treaters site

Who: EPA

Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP)

When: Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at 6:00 p.m.

Where: Susie Tolbert Elementary School - Auditorium

1925 W 13th St

Jacksonville, Florida

Site Background

The Fairfax Street Wood Treaters site is in a predominantly residential area of Jacksonville owned by Fairfax Land Management, Inc., and was formerly used as a wood treating facility. From 1980 to 2010, the facility pressure-treated utility poles, pilings, heavy timber and plywood lumber products using the wood treating preservative chromated copper arsenate (CCA). Some of the CCA preservative dripped onto the ground during the wood treating, which resulted in soil and sediment contamination.

