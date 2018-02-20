News Releases from Region 09

EPA holding San Francisco listening session on proposed repeal of Clean Power Plan

Contact Information: Michele Huitric (Huitric.michele@epa.gov ) (415) 972-3165

SAN FRANCISCO – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will hold a listening session on the proposed repeal of the Clean Power Plan on February 28, 2018, in San Francisco. All persons wanting to speak or attend are encouraged to register in advance. EPA will offer Spanish interpretation.

What: Public hearing on proposed repeal of the Carbon Pollution Emission Guidelines for Existing Stationary Sources: Electric Utility Generating Units (commonly known as the Clean Power Plan).



When: February 28, 2018, from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. PST.



Where: San Francisco Main Public Library, 30 Grove Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

Registration information and more details on the listening session, including how to access online livestreaming, are available at: https://www.epa.gov/stationary-sources-air-pollution/forms/san-francisco-listening-session-repealing-clean-power-plan

En Español: https://espanol.epa.gov/espanol/audiencia-publica-en-san-francisco-revocacion-del-plan-de-energia-limpia

Written statements and supporting information submitted during the public comment period will be considered with the same weight as any oral comments and supporting information presented at the listening session. Comments should be identified by Docket ID No. EPA-HQ-OAR-2017-0355 and may be submitted by one of the methods listed here: https://www.epa.gov/stationary-sources-air-pollution/clean-power-plan-proposed-repeal-how-comment

Background: On March 28, 2017, Administrator Scott Pruitt signed a notice indicating EPA’s intent to review the Clean Power Plan, in accord with the President’s Energy Independence Executive Order. On October 16, 2017, EPA proposed to repeal the Clean Power Plan, proposing that it is not consistent with the Clean Air Act. EPA is now taking comment on that proposal and has extended the public comment period through April 26, 2018. Listening sessions are being held in San Francisco, California; Kansas City, Missouri; and Gillette, Wyoming.

More information about the proposed rulemaking can be found at: https://www.epa.gov/stationary-sources-air-pollution/electric-utility-generating-units-repealing-clean-power-plan.

