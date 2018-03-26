News Releases from Region 05

EPA, Honeywell to discuss Lower Rouge River sediment cleanup at March 28 public meeting in Detroit

Contact Information: Allison Lippert (lippert.allison@epa.gov) 312-353-0967

CHICAGO (March 26, 2018) − U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will hold a public information meeting on March 28 to discuss the Great Lakes Legacy Act cleanup of contaminated sediments in the Lower Rouge River Old Channel in Detroit, Mich. EPA is partnering with Honeywell, Inc. on the cleanup. The meeting will feature a presentation on the project, a question-and-answer session and informational posters.

The Lower Rouge River Old Channel is in the Rouge River Area of Concern which the United States and Canada identified as one of 43 toxic hotspots in the Great Lakes basin. The channel is located adjacent to Zug Island, a highly industrialized area of Detroit. Sediment in the channel is contaminated with polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) from coal tar and petroleum products.

Beginning this spring, EPA and Honeywell will remove 70,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediment from the bottom of the channel. Large debris like metal, wood, tires and cars will also be removed. The public may experience increased traffic as well as road closures in the area due to project construction.

EPA and Honeywell representatives will be available to answer questions at the public meeting:

When: 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Wednesday, March 28

Where: People’s Community Services of Metropolitan Detroit

Delray Neighborhood House

420 South Leigh Street, Detroit



For more information about the meeting, contact Rose Ellison, 734-692-7689, ellison.roseanne@epa.gov.