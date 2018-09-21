News Releases from Headquarters › Air and Radiation (OAR)

EPA Honors Award Winning Environmental Education Teachers and Students

WASHINGTON (September 21, 2018) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the winners of the Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators (PIAEE) and the most recent winners of the President’s Environmental Youth Award (PEYA). From across the country, 10 educators and 49 students are being recognized for their efforts.



EPA honored these award-winning educators and honorable mention recipients at a series of events in Washington, D.C. today. Through these programs, EPA is honoring the remarkable work of these educators and students in the field of environmental education and stewardship.



The day’s events featured a ceremony with remarks by Matthew Z. Leopold, EPA General Counsel, as well as special guest National Park Service Office of Public Health Director and U.S. Public Health Service Captain Sara B. Newman, DrPH, MCP. Winning teachers and students also presented their work at an afternoon poster session for all attendees as well as EPA leadership.



Students conducted projects including raising international awareness of a threatened bird species and the use of plastics, supporting local waterways, researching new biodegradable plastic, developing a new model for water efficient facilities, creating educational interactive electronic programs on sustainable urban development, and exploring a new economic way to test for lead in water, as well as recycling, composting, and supporting local ecology.



The PIAEE program recognizes innovative educators who bring environmental education into their classrooms through hands-on, experiential approaches. The PEYA program recognizes outstanding environmental projects by K-12 youth, promotes awareness of our nation's natural resources, and encourages positive community involvement.



Teachers are recognized for activities including developing successful preschool, elementary, middle, and high school environmental and outdoor education courses; advising environmental clubs for students and family programs, including activities such as building gardens and compost centers, hosting community service days, starting school waste reduction programs, and exploring energy conservation; leading training workshops and other professional development for peers; teaching about the global impact of agriculture and nutrition; and leading students in responding to recent weather events.



PIAEE Winners:



EPA Region 1

Christine Brothers

Falmouth High School

Falmouth, Massachusetts



EPA Region 4

Timothy Chase

Bluffton High School

Bluffton, South Carolina



EPA Region 5

Anna Dutke

Jeffers Pond Elementary

Prior Lake, Minnesota



EPA Region 7

Morgan Skaith,

Carden Park Elementary School

St. Joseph, Missouri



The following teachers will be recognized as PIAEE honorable mention recipients:



EPA Region 1

Edmund Smith

Two Rivers Magnet Middle School

Andover, Connecticut



EPA Region 2

Rosalina Alvarado

Bernardino Cordero Bernard Vocational High School

Ponce, Puerto Rico



Lynn Hughes

High Bridge Elementary School

High Bridge, New Jersey



EPA Region 5

Sarah Garrett

Jackson Middle School

Champlin, Minnesota



EPA Region 7

Melanie Falcon

Smoky Valley Middle School

Lindsborg, Kansas



EPA Region 9

Sergio de Alba

R.M. Miano Elementary School

Los Banos, California



The PEYA winning projects are:

EPA Region 1:

The Blue Feet Foundation

Team: William and Matthew G.

Massachusetts



EPA Region 2:

Worm Tower, Earth Power

by Samuel B.

New Jersey



Water Monitoring for Informed Decisions

by Sonja M.

New Jersey



EPA Region 3:

An Innovative Dual Process Using Pumpkin to Solve Two Global Environmental Crises

by Kaien Y.

Virginia



Skip the Straw

by Ahman J

Maryland



EPA Region 4:

Climate Leadership and Outreach: Connecting Air Quality and Renewable Energy

by Emily L

North Carolina



EPA Region 5:

Mayor Leaps to Save Michigan Frogs

by Trinity F

Michigan



Electronic Recycling Initiative

by Jay M

Indiana



EPA Region 6:

Save the Place Where We are Living and Save the Plane

by Asvini T

Texas



Saving the Hands that Feed Us

by Madhalasa I.

Texas



EPA Region 7:

Ecommode Water-reducing Toilet

Team: Oak Ridge LEGO Blasters

Iowa



EPA Region 8:

Developing a Technology for Water Quality Testing

by Gitanjali R

Colorado



EPA Region 9:

Audrey4Care

by Audrey K.

California



Friends of the LAX Dunes

by Ayanna N.

California



EPA Region 10:

Make Soil not Smoke by Composting

Team: Mr. Anderson's First Grade Class

Washington



Operation Sustain

Team: Operation Sustain

Washington



Detailed information on PEYA and PIAEE winners is available at

https://www.epa.gov/education/presidents-environmental-youth-award-peya-winners



https://www.epa.gov/education/presidential-innovation-award-environmental-educators-piaee-winners .



Matt Leopold, EPA General Counsel, welcomes 2018 Presidential Environmental Education Award Winners to the EPA.

Acting Administrator Wheeler visits with a student on her water quality testing project.

Acting Administrator Wheeler visits with students on their “Make Soil Not Smoke” project.