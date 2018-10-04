News Releases from Region 05

EPA Honors Delta Faucet Company in Indianapolis for Water-Saving Innovation

Contact Information: Francisco Arcaute (arcaute.francisco@epa.gov) 312-886-7613, 312-898-2042 cell

For Immediate Release No. 18-OPA58

EPA Honors Delta Faucet Company in Indianapolis for Water-Saving Innovation

CHICAGO (October 4, 2018) —U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today honored Delta Faucet Company based in Indianapolis, Ind. with a 2018 Sustained Excellence Award for water-saving innovation, making it a four-time award winner. Delta was among 20 winners across the nation that were recognized creating and promoting WaterSense labeled fixtures, homes, and programs. EPA’s WaterSense partners have helped Americans save more than 2.7 trillion gallons of water and $63.8 billion on utility bills since 2006.

Delta promoted its WaterSense products through displays at big-box retailers. The company also launched a program to save water by boosting awareness of smart home technology devices that help homeowners find leaks and pooling water.

“Through their commitment to water efficiency, our partners are helping to transform the market for water-efficient, high-performing products and homes,” said EPA Office of Water Assistant Administrator Dave Ross. “The 2018 EPA WaterSense award winners are making our communities and economy stronger while serving as models for others to follow.”

EPA’s WaterSense partnership program seeks to protect the future of the nation's water supply by offering Americans a simple way to save water by using water-efficient products, homes, and services. WaterSense labeled products, which are independently certified to use at least 20 percent less water and perform as well or better than standard models, have been on the market since 2007. Today there are more than 27,000 labeled models, including products used in residential and commercial bathrooms, commercial kitchens, and outdoor irrigation. EPA’s WaterSense program certifies homes with WaterSense labeled fixtures and features. To date more than 1,000 homes have earned the WaterSense label.

Today’s winners were chosen from more than 1,900 WaterSense partners, including utilities, local governments, manufacturers, retailers, distributors, builders, and other organizations which have partnered with EPA to produce and promote water-efficient products, programs, and homes.

Learn more about the 2018 WaterSense Award winners at https://www.epa.gov/watersense/watersense-awards.