EPA Honors Four Pennsylvania ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year

PHILADELPHIA (April 2, 2018) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) will honor four Pennsylvania ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year including: Air King America LLC of West Chester, Pa.; Bimbo Bakeries of Hazleton, Pa.; PECO Energy of Philadelphia, Pa.; and Ricoh USA Inc. of Malvern, Pa.

The four were among 63 ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year nationally – including Fortune 500 companies, schools, hospitals, retailers, manufacturers, home builders, and commercial building owners and operators –- who will be named ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year for their outstanding contributions to public health and the environment by demonstrating national leadership in cost-saving energy efficient solutions.

“The 2018 ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year have demonstrated real leadership, showing how American families and businesses can save energy, save money, and reduce air emissions,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum.

The awards will be presented in Washington, D.C. at the Washington Hilton Hotel on April 20. EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum, together with CMS Energy CEO Patti Poppe, will deliver keynote presentations.

Air King America, LLC has been manufacturing ventilation products for almost 50 years and is dedicated to providing affordable and efficient ventilation solutions. Air King is receiving ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year recognition for designing ENERGY STAR certified exhaust fans and range hoods with real world applications in mind, and for promoting ENERGY STAR as a key marker of efficiency.

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a baking company whose brands include Thomas’, Sara Lee, Oroweat, Arnold, Nature’s Harvest, and more. The company has used ENERGY STAR® tools and guidance to build its energy management program. Bimbo Bakeries is receiving the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition for the growth of its energy management program and leadership in the baking sector.

PECO is an electric and natural gas utility subsidiary of Exelon Corporation serving 1.6 million electric and 518,000 natural gas customers. Since 2009, PECO has leveraged ENERGY STAR® in its Smart Ideas program, encouraging businesses and residents to look to ENERGY STAR to save energy, money and protect natural resources. PECO is receiving ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence recognition for notable support of the ENERGY STAR Certified Products and Certified Homes programs.

Ricoh USA, Inc. is a leading provider of document management solutions, information technology (IT) services, and digital cameras that is fully committed to sustainability. Ricoh is receiving ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence recognition for its outstanding efforts in training, education, and promotion of ENERGY STAR certified products.

For more than 25 years, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. In 2016 alone, ENERGY STAR certified products, homes, buildings, and plants helped Americans save over $30 billion in energy costs and approximately 400 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity while achieving broad emissions reductions.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Together, since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped save American families and businesses over $450 billion and over 3.5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity while also achieving broad emissions reductions – all through voluntary action.

Join the millions already making a difference at energystar.gov. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.