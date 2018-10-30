News Releases from Region 02

EPA Honors New Jersey Business Leaders for Superior Environmental Performance in Freight Transport

Contact Information: Tayler Covington (covington.tayler@epa.gov) (212) 637-3662

(New York, N.Y. – October 30, 2018) This week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency honored two top-performing New Jersey freight industry leaders in supply chain environmental and energy efficiency with its annual SmartWay® Excellence Awards at the 2018 American Trucking Association’s Annual Management Conference & Exhibition in Austin, Texas. Johnson & Johnson of New Brunswick, New Jersey is honored as a SmartWay Shipping Partner, and NFI Industries of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, is honored as a Carrier Partner. Awardees represent the top performing, environmentally-responsible SmartWay carriers that move more goods more miles with lower emissions and less energy. The awardees demonstrate how businesses in this crucial economic sector can save on fuel costs, shrink their emissions footprints and contribute to healthier air in the communities they serve.

“EPA is honoring top-performing SmartWay Carrier Partners with this year’s 2018 SmartWay Excellence Award for their leadership in moving more goods with less fuel,” said EPA Office of Air and Radiation Assistant Administrator Bill Wehrum. “These companies inspire others in the freight sector to invest in innovative technologies and business practices that save fuel, cut costs and protect the environment.”

SmartWay shippers and logistics company award recipients were recognized on October 1st in Nashville Tennessee, at the 2018 Annual Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals conference.

Background

EPA’s SmartWay Transport Partnership is a market-driven initiative that empowers businesses to move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible to protect public health and reduce emissions. Demonstrating a commitment to environmental responsibility and freight efficiency through SmartWay provides for a more sustainable and competitive business environment.

Since 2004, SmartWay Partners have avoided emitting more than 103 million metric tons of harmful air pollution, while saving more than 215 million barrels of oil and $29.7 billion in fuel costs – equivalent to eliminating annual energy use in over 14 million homes. SmartWay partners also help protect clean and healthy air by significantly reducing pollution that contributes to smog, including fine particulate matter and nitrogen oxides.

For more information about SmartWay Excellence Awards, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/smartway/smartway-excellence-awardees. For more information about SmartWay, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/smartway

Follow EPA Region 2 on Twitter at http://twitter.com/eparegion2 and visit our Facebook page,

http://facebook.com/eparegion2.

18-086 # # #