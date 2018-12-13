News Releases from Region 05

EPA honors Savor Chicago with Food Recovery Challenge award

For Immediate Release No. 18-OPA77

(Chicago, Dec. 13, 2018) U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today honored Savor Chicago, the food and beverage provider for Chicago’s McCormick Place, with the 2018 Regional Food Recovery Challenge award.

Savor Chicago is one of the businesses and organizations nationwide participating in EPA’s Food Recovery Challenge under the Trump Administration’s “Winning on Reducing Food Waste” initiative. This year’s awardees took innovative approaches and engaged in a variety of cost-effective and practical actions to prevent and reduce food waste.

“EPA congratulates Savor Chicago for cutting food waste and recycling food scraps,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Cathy Stepp. “Participants in Region 5’s 2017 Food Recovery Challenge stopped more than 200,000 tons of food scrap from going to landfills.”

In 2017, Savor Chicago, the exclusive food and beverage provider at McCormick Place, diverted a record 40 tons of food waste – a more than 85 percent increase over 2016 – through its ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and a large amount of consumer education.

“Consumer education is a vital part of our being able to take sustainable practices to the next level,” said Doug Bradley, Savor Chicago vice president. “We have just seconds to educate millions of visitors on what goes in which waste stream. We know from experience that most people want to do the right thing when it comes to recycling and waste diversion. If we can make it simple and convenient for them to do this correctly, we all win.”

Background

EPA is part of the Winning on Reducing Food Waste Initiative, a collaboration among EPA, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the Food and Drug Administration to reduce food loss and waste through combined federal action. More than 1,000 businesses, governments, and organizations participate in EPA’s Food Recovery Challenge. In 2017, challenge participants prevented or diverted almost 648,000 tons of food from entering landfills or incinerators, saving participants up to $31.2 million in avoided landfill tipping fees.

Food waste is the single largest type of waste thrown away each year in our daily trash. In 2015, more than 39 million tons of food waste was generated. Food waste adversely impacts the economy, our communities, and the environment by wasting the resources used to grow and transport food. At the same time, approximately 12 percent of America’s households have difficulty providing enough food for all of their family members. Hungry people in need would benefit from the redirection of nutritious, wholesome food that would have otherwise been thrown away.

The strategies used by Food Recovery Challenge organizations, plus those implemented by individuals, communities, and public-private partnerships help to lessen these impacts and bring the United States closer to meeting the national goal to reduce food waste by 50 percent by the year 2030.

For more information on the Food Recovery Challenge national and regional award winners, visit: https://www.epa.gov/sustainable-management-food/food-recovery-challenge-results-and-award-winners.

For more information on the national food loss and waste reduction goal, visit: https://www.epa.gov/sustainable-management-food/call-action-stakeholders-united-states-food-loss-waste-2030-reduction.

For more information on the U.S. Food Loss and Waste 2030 Champions, visit: https://www.epa.gov/sustainable-management-food/united-states-food-loss-and-waste-2030-champions.