News Releases from Region 03

EPA Honors Seven Virginia ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year

Contact Information: David Sternberg (sternberg.david@epa.gov) 215-814-5548

PHILDELPHIA (April 2, 2018) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) will honor seven Virginia ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year including: Edge Energy of McLean, Va.; Fairfax County Public Schools; Loudoun County Public Schools; Mosely Architects of Richmond, Va.; PEG of Fairfax, Va.; Virginia Beach Public Schools; and Washington Gas of Springfield, Va.

The seven were among 63 ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year nationally – including Fortune 500 companies, schools, hospitals, retailers, manufacturers, home builders, and commercial building owners and operators –- who will be named ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year for their outstanding contributions to public health and the environment by demonstrating national leadership in cost-saving energy efficient solutions.

“The 2018 ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year have demonstrated real leadership, showing how American families and businesses can save energy, save money, and reduce air emissions,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum.

The awards will be presented in Washington, D.C. at the Washington Hilton Hotel on April 20. EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum, together with CMS Energy CEO Patti Poppe, will deliver keynote presentations.

EDGE Energy is a renewable energy systems installer and residential contracting company committed to corporate sustainability. EDGE Energy is receiving Home Performance with ENERGY STAR® Contractor of the Year recognition for its distinguished participation in the Home Performance with ENERGY STAR (HPwES) program.

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) is the tenth largest school division in the nation, serving more than 189,000 students across more than 200 buildings. FCPS has a long-standing partnership with EPA, combining principal engagement, energy-saving practices, and the use of ENERGY STAR® certified equipment to save energy and protect the environment. FCPS is receiving ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition for its ongoing commitment to finding new ways to save energy and promote its successes with the ENERGY STAR program.

Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) is the third-largest school district in Virginia, educating more than 80,000 students across 90 schools. LCPS has been an ENERGY STAR® Partner for 20 years and is committed to reducing costs while promoting energy efficiency. LCPS is receiving ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence recognition for its long-standing commitment to ENERGY STAR and demonstrating good stewardship of public resources.

Moseley Architects is a full service architectural, engineering, planning, and interior design firm. The firm has designed more than 3.6 million square feet of buildings, achieving Designed to Earn the ENERGY STAR® certification for 17 different clients over the past decade. Moseley Architects is receiving ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition for its commitment to energy efficiency and sustainable building design.

PEG is a woman-owned engineering and environmental consulting firm operating in 26 states. The company provides extensive support to ENERGY STAR® residential builders. PEG is receiving ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence recognition for its outstanding support of the ENERGY STAR Certified Homes program and emphasis on building science training.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) serves more than 67,000 students in more than 11 million square feet of building space. VBCPS is receiving ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year recognition for its successful use and promotion of ENERGY STAR tools and resources for energy efficiency and continuous improvement efforts, and for significantly improving average portfolio-wide ENERGY STAR scores.

Washington Gas is a natural gas service provider in the nation’s capital region, offering rebates on high-efficiency gas appliances and equipment for residential and commercial customers. Washington Gas is receiving ENERGY STAR® recognition for promoting certified products and rebates, and participation in ENERGY STAR promotions.

Read more about each of the award winner's achievements

For more than 25 years, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. In 2016 alone, ENERGY STAR certified products, homes, buildings, and plants helped Americans save over $30 billion in energy costs and approximately 400 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity while achieving broad emissions reductions.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Together, since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped save American families and businesses over $450 billion and over 3.5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity while also achieving broad emissions reductions – all through voluntary action.

Join the millions already making a difference at energystar.gov. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.