News Releases from Region 03

EPA Honors Three Maryland ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year

Contact Information: David Sternberg (sternberg.david@epa.gov) 215-814-5548

PHILADELPHIA (April 2, 2018) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) will honor three Maryland ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year including: Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE); Bozzuto Management Company, of Greenbelt Md.; and Southern Maryland Electric Coop of Hughesville, Md.

The three were among 63 ENERGY STAR partners of the year nationally – including Fortune 500 companies, schools, hospitals, retailers, manufacturers, home builders, and commercial building owners and operators –- who will be named ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year for their outstanding contributions to public health and the environment by demonstrating national leadership in cost-saving energy efficient solutions.

“The 2018 ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year have demonstrated real leadership, showing how American families and businesses can save energy, save money, and reduce air emissions,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum.

The awards will be presented in Washington, D.C. at the Washington Hilton Hotel on April 20. EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum, together with CMS Energy CEO Patti Poppe, will deliver keynote presentations.

Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE) is Maryland’s largest utility, providing service to more than 1.25 million electric and 655,000 gas customers. Since 2009, the BGE Smart Energy Savers Program® has offered a portfolio of ENERGY STAR programs in support of the EmPOWER Maryland initiative that allows their customers to understand, manage, and reduce energy use. BGE is receiving ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence recognition for its leadership in promoting ENERGY STAR across multiple programs.

Bozzuto Management Company (Bozzuto) is a leading manager of multifamily communities in the eastern United States, representing 67,000 market rate units and more than 3 million square feet of retail space. Bozzuto is receiving ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year recognition for promoting the ENERGY STAR program across its portfolio and for its energy management efforts.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) is a customer-owned cooperative providing electricity to more than 160,000 residential customers. In support of the EmPOWER Maryland Energy Efficiency Act of 2008, SMECO launched its residential energy efficiency programs. SMECO is receiving ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence recognition for its demonstrated leadership in its promotion of the ENERGY STAR platform and advancement of energy efficiency.

Read more about each of the award winner's achievements

For more than 25 years, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. In 2016 alone, ENERGY STAR certified products, homes, buildings, and plants helped Americans save over $30 billion in energy costs and approximately 400 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity while achieving broad emissions reductions.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Together, since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped save American families and businesses over $450 billion and over 3.5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity while also achieving broad emissions reductions – all through voluntary action.

Join the millions already making a difference at energystar.gov. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.