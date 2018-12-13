News Releases from Region 05

EPA to host additional public hearing Jan. 10, on the proposed cleanup plan for zone 1 of the USS Lead Superfund site, East Chicago, Ind.

Contact Information: Rachel Bassler (bassler.rachel@epa.gov) 312-886-7159

For Immediate Release: No. 18-OPA078

CHICAGO (Dec. 13, 2018) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will host a second public hearing to accept additional comments on the proposed cleanup plan for zone 1 of the USS Lead Superfund site in East Chicago, Ind. Comments submitted at the first public hearing on Nov. 29, or those mailed or submitted online have already been included. Comments do not need to be resubmitted.

The public hearing in January will allow residents a second opportunity to ask questions and provide comments on EPA’s proposal to clean up zone 1 to meet residential standards. EPA will provide a recap of the Nov. 29 presentation and hold a question-and-answer session, followed by a public hearing. Those who did not make oral statements at the first hearing will be given priority in the speaking order.

When: Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019

Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Former Carrie Gosch Elementary School

455 E. 148th St.

East Chicago, Ind.

EPA has not extended the public comment period and will accept comments on the proposal until Jan. 14. To submit comments:

Visit EPA’s website at: https://www.epa.gov/uss-lead-superfund-site, or



Send written comments postmarked no later than Jan. 14, 2019, to Janet Pope, EPA Region 5, Superfund Division (SI-6J), 77 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60604, or email pope.janet@epa.gov.

