News Releases from Region 04

EPA to Host Community Information Sessions in Grenada, Miss. Ahead of Sampling this January in Eastern Heights

Contact Information: Davina Marraccini (marraccini.davina@epa.gov) 404-562-8293, 404-562-8400

ATLANTA (December 4, 2018) – Between Jan. 7-17, 2019, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will conduct soil and groundwater sampling at residential yards in the southern portion of the Eastern Heights neighborhood associated with the cleanup of the Rockwell Grenada Superfund Site. Prior to the sampling, EPA will host two community information sessions on Dec. 13, 2018, for residents to learn more. The same information will be presented at both sessions, which are being held at different times to accommodate varying schedules.

What:

Community Information Sessions for the Rockwell Grenada Superfund Site

When:

Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018

9:00 am. to 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Where:

Grenada City Auditorium, 17 N Main Street, Grenada, Mississippi

Who:

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4

In January, large drill rigs will be used to sample soil and groundwater from the ground surface down to the bottom of the first groundwater zone. Using electrical and water-based signals at each location, the drill rigs collect data continuously underground to determine how much contamination is present and where. This information will assist the EPA in determining future cleanup actions.

EPA’s goal is to make the sampling as least disruptive as possible, and all community members are welcome to attend a session and share information that will help the agency meet this goal. Residents of the properties to be sampled will be notified ahead of the information sessions. EPA especially encourages these residents to participate in a session in order to schedule the sampling of their yard (preferred times and/or other special considerations). EPA will present information about the drilling process and measures to restore areas of the yards after the sampling.

Under the Trump Administration, the Superfund program has reemerged as a top priority to advance the Agency’s core mission of protecting human health and the environment.

For more information about the Rockwell Grenada Site, visit the EPA website: www.epa.gov/superfund/rockwell-intl-wheel

Connect with EPA Region 4 on Facebook: www.facebook.com/eparegion4



And on Twitter: @EPASoutheast