EPA to Host Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Plan III Public Engagement Session in Rochester

06/12/2018
Francisco Arcaute (arcaute.francisco@epa.gov)
312-886-7613 312-898-2042 Cell

CHICAGO (June 12, 2018) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will host the second of six informal public engagement sessions on the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Action Plan III next week in Rochester, N.Y. The session will run from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 21, at the Roger Robach Community Center, 180 Beach Ave.

GLRI Plan III Public Engagement Session

Thursday, June 21
6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Roger Robach Community Center
180 Beach Ave.
 


At the June 21 engagement session, members of the public will be able to learn more about the GLRI Action Plan development process, talk with representatives from EPA and other agencies, and provide input on priorities to be used in the initial stage of developing a GLRI Action Plan covering fiscal years 2020 through 2024.

Meetings in Duluth, Minn.; Milwaukee, Wis.; Saginaw, Mich.; and Chicago, Ill., will follow later this summer.

EPA and its federal partners are currently developing Action Plan III, which will outline GLRI priorities and goals for 2020-2024. Its focus will be on:  

  • Toxic substances and areas of concern;
  • Invasive species;
  • Nonpoint source pollution impacts on nearshore health;
  • Habitat and species; and
  • Future actions

The proposed plan is expected to be available for formal public comment this fall.

For more information on GLRI and Action Plan III, visit: https://www.glri.us/

